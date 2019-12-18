 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hexane Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Hexane

GlobalHexane Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hexane market size.

About Hexane:

Hexane is an alkane of six carbon atoms, with the chemical formula C6H14. The term may refer to any of the five structural isomers with that formula, or to a mixture of them. Hexane is an organic compound made of carbon and hydrogen that is most commonly isolated as a byproduct of petroleum and crude oil refinement. At room temperature it is an odorless, colorless liquid.The major use for solvents containing hexane is to extract vegetable oils from crops such as soybeans, flax, peanuts, and safflower seed. They are also used as cleaning agents in the textile, furniture, shoemaking, and printing industries, particularly rotogravure printing. Hexane is also an ingredient of special glues that are used in the roofing, shoe, and leather industries. Hexane is used in binding books, working leather, shaping pills and tablets, canning, manufacturing tires, and making baseballs.

Top Key Players of Hexane Market:

  • Shell
  • Phillipes 66
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • SK Chem
  • Sumitomo
  • Fuji Heavy Industries
  • SINOPEC
  • Yangzi Chemical
  • Yufeng Chemical
  • Liangxin Petrochemical
  • CNPC
  • Junyuan Petroleum
  • HeLiShi Petroleum
  • Jihua Group
  • Yanshan Petrochemical
  • ZT League Chemical

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837226     

    Major Types covered in the Hexane Market report are:

  • N-hexane
  • Isohexane
  • Neohexane

    Major Applications covered in the Hexane Market report are:

  • Industrial Solvents
  • Edible-oil Extractant
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others

    Scope of Hexane Market:

  • The global production of hexane increases from 556.1 K MT in 2010 to 782.6 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 8.21%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world with more than half of the global total production volume, especially China, which holds 32.24% in 2014. Shell is the world leader, which holds the 14.02% production market share in 2014. Phillipes 66 is the second biggest manufacturer with production of 47.6 K MT in 2014 and SINOPEC is the China leader with production share of 5.20% in 2014.
  • Hexane downstream is main edible-oil extractant and industrial solvents. China is the major consumption market in the world. America costs 17.06% of global hexane, while Asia (except China) holds 19.40% of the global consumption market share in 2014. Due to the pollution during the process and the toxicity of hexane, the import and export is not too much.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer.
  • The worldwide market for Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13837226    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hexane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hexane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hexane in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hexane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hexane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hexane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hexane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Hexane Market Report pages: 138

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13837226  

    1 Hexane Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hexane by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hexane Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hexane Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hexane Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hexane Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hexane Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hexane Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hexane Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hexane Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Dressing (medical) Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, and Forecasts to 2025

    Dining Room Furniture Market 2019 Global Overview, Latest Technologies, Business Strategy, Key Vendors, Segments, Demands, Growth Factors, Size, Share by Forecast to 2025

    Conveyer Belt Market 2019 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors to 2023

    Cotton Bud Market 2019 â Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2025

    Global Fitness Apparel Market: Regional Production & Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.