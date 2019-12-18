Global Hexanoic Acid Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk.
The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols.During all applications, flavoring and perfuming agent is the largest consumption field which consumed 4319 MT in 2017.Major raw material of hexanoic acid is palm oil. So, major production bases are in Malaysia and Indonesia. Global major suppliers include KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleochemicals, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Hebei Kezheng, Zhengzhou YiBang and IOI Oleochemical. KLK OLEO is market leader in this industry with sales of 1672 MT in 2017.Major consumption regions of hexanoic acid are China, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest consumption region which consumed 3229 MT in 2017. Southeast Asia and China separately is the second and third largest consumption region. During past five years, global consumption increased from 8633 MT in 2013 to 10036 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 3.84%. Due to raw material price increase, global average Hexanoic Acid price also increase from 2017. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, global consumption will continue to increase at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019-2024. By 2024, global sales will be 12456 MT.
KLK OLEO
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
