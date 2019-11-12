Global HFCS-55 Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

This report studies the High Fructose Corn Syrup market, High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener made from corn, comes in two primary compositionsâHFCS-42 and HFCS-55. This means it is composed of either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, with the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars (chains of glucose).

This report studies the High Fructose Corn Syrup market, High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener made from corn, comes in two primary compositionsâHFCS-42 and HFCS-55. This means it is composed of either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, with the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars (chains of glucose)..

HFCS-55 Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ADM

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

Daesang

Showa Sangyo

Hungrana

COFCO Group

Xiangchi

Baolingbao and many more. HFCS-55 Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the HFCS-55 Market can be Split into:

Type 1

Type 2. By Applications, the HFCS-55 Market can be Split into:

Beverages

Baked Foods