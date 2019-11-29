Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global "High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024



High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Manufactures:

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Westlake

Bayport Polymers (Total)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Types:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Applications:

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others Scope of Reports:

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.

The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.

The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.

The worldwide market for High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.