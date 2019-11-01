Global High-Fiber Biscuit Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “High-Fiber Biscuit Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The High-Fiber Biscuit market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Mondel?z International

Pladis

Parle Products

Continental Biscuits

Galletas Gullón

Kellogg

Life Fit Health Foods

Nairn’s Oatcakes

RYVITA

UNIBIC India

Walkers Shortbread

Major ingredients used in high-fiber biscuits are oats, wheat grains, and wheat bran. Furthermore, we have also considered biscuits with packaging labels such as whole grain, multi-grain, wheat grain, whole-wheat, digestive high-fiber or hi-fiber, muesli, and oats or those described as being high in fiber in their product description. As the consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about ingredients and health benefits, many players in the market are emphasizing on factors like low sugar and low-calorie content to develop health and wellness biscuits. Many players are also introducing organic products, eliminating artificial flavors and preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups (HFCS), and other such unhealthy ingredients.

The growing demand for sugar-free high-fiber biscuits will drive the growth prospects for the global high-fiber biscuit market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for sugar-free biscuitsamong consumers is the increasing number of diabetes cases in various parts of the world. Also, according to the industry research report, it has been estimated that nearly 64% of men and 54% of women in the UK is overweight, and nearly 40% of the US population is obese by 2023. Moreover, since many consumers refer labels on various high fiber food and beverage products to determine the sugar content, the biscuit manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing a variety of sugar-free high-fiber biscuits for different product applications.

In 2019, the market size of High-Fiber Biscuit is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-Fiber Biscuit. This report studies the global market size of High-Fiber Biscuit, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the High-Fiber Biscuit sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global High-Fiber Biscuit Market Report Segment by Types:

Plain and Sandwich Biscuits

Cookie

Crackers, Thins, Crackerbread, And Crispbread Global High-Fiber Biscuit Market Report Segmented by Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers