Global High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

A high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) is a type of safety instrumented system (SIS) designed to prevent over-pressurization of a plant, such as a chemical plant or oil refinery. The HIPPS will shut off the source of the high pressure before the design pressure of the system is exceeded, thus preventing loss of containment through rupture (explosion) of a line or vessel. Therefore, a HIPPS is considered as a barrier between a high-pressure and a low-pressure section of an installation.

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Hima

Schneider Electric

General Electric

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

Schlumberger

Siemens

Mokveld Valves High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Market Segment by Types:

Field Initiator

Logic Solver

Valve

Actuator High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Market Segment by Applications:

Maintenance

Testing