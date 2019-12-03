Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

Stansted Fluid Power High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Types

ï¼50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

ï¼400L High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Applications

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology