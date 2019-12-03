 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hiperbaric

  • Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)
  • Avure Technologies
  • Kobe Steel
  • MULTIVAC
  • Baotou KeFa
  • FresherTech
  • Pengneng Machinery
  • Stansted Fluid Power

    High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Types

  • ï¼50L
  • 50-200L (including 200L)
  • 200-400L (including 400L)
  • ï¼400L

    High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Applications

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat products
  • Juices and other beverages
  • Seafood
  • Biotechnology
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Segment by Type

    2.3 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption by Type

    2.4 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Segment by Application

    2.5 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption by Application

    3 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment by Players

    3.1 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment by Regions

    4.1 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment by Regions

    4.2 Americas High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Distributors

    10.3 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Customer

    11 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Forecast

    11.1 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Product Offered

    12.3 High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 135

