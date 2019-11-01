Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4°C) during processing and distribution.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

Stansted Fluid Power High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Types

?50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

?400L High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Applications

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology