Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

High-pressure

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4°C) during processing and distribution.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Hiperbaric
  • Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)
  • Avure Technologies
  • Kobe Steel
  • MULTIVAC
  • Baotou KeFa
  • FresherTech
  • Pengneng Machinery
  • Stansted Fluid Power

    High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Types

  • ?50L
  • 50-200L (including 200L)
  • 200-400L (including 400L)
  • ?400L

    High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market by Applications

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat products
  • Juices and other beverages
  • Seafood
  • Biotechnology
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

