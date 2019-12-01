Global High Purity Graphite Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global "High Purity Graphite Market" report 2019

List of Top Key Players in the Global High Purity Graphite Market:

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

SGL

NTC

Entegris (POCO)

Graphite India

GrafTech

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

About High Purity Graphite Market:

Graphite is a kind of graphite material that crystals are disorderly arranged while having an isotropic structure. Isotropic graphite is a ultra-fine grain graphite used for applications where the mechanical properties of other fine grain graphite are inadequate. Its name is derived from the method of production: During the forming process the material is isostatically pressed i.e. with equal pressure from every side. Therefore the material shows typically an isotropic property behavior.

The global High Purity Graphite market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Purity Graphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Global High Purity Graphite Market Report Segment by Types:

99.9~99.95%

>99.95%

Global High Purity Graphite Market Report Segmented by Application:

Electric Motor Brushes

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor & LED Industries

High Temperature Furnaces

Metal Industry

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of High Purity Graphite in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

