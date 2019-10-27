Global High Purity Iron Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About High Purity Iron:

High Purity Iron is refers to metal content of iron more than 99.9% (99.95%, 99.99%, etc.). Valuable characteristics can be attained by raising the purity of iron. Products made using high-purity iron offer a wide range of advantages, including resistance to impacts, heat and corrosion, as well as magnetic characteristics.

High Purity Iron Market Key Players:

High Purity Iron Market Types:

High Purity Iron Billets

Electrolytic Iron High Purity Iron Market Applications:

Special Alloys

Electronic Components

High-performance Magnets

Research and Others Scope of the Report:

High Purity (HP) Iron are mainly classified into the following types: high purity iron billets, electrolytic iron and others. High purity iron billet is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.28 % of the total in 2016. It is produced by hot rolling method, while the electrolytic iron ones are produced by electrolytic method.

High purity iron billets usually take a Fe content above 99.9%, which also called 3N product, like the HP powder, foil etc. also take a majority of Fe content at this level. The electrolytic iron usually gets a content of Fe at 3N5 and 4N, or ultra-high purity.

The global high purity iron average price make a slight increase from year 2016, it will maintain the trend in the next few years, the HP iron billets price will reach to 1797USD/MT, while the price of electrolytic iron will reached to 9715 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for High Purity Iron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 65 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.