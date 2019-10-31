Global High Speed Doors Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “High Speed Doors Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.
Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.
Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..
Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share. Other prominent players include Chase Doors, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Efaflex, PerforMax, TNR Doors, Dortek, Angel Mir, Hart Doors and etc., the market is not so concentrated, and the competition is going to be more intense.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
High Speed Doors Market by Types
High Speed Doors Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
