Global High Speed Motor Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About High Speed Motor:

High speed motor usually refers to the motor with rotation speed over 10000 rpm. They have the following advantages: Due to their high speed, so the motor power density is high, and power volume is far less than ordinary motor, can effectively save material. Secondly, it is can be connected to the prime mover, cancelled the traditional retarding mechanism, high transmission efficiency, low noise. Also, due to the high speed motor moment of inertia is small, so the dynamic response is fast.

High Speed Motor Market Manufactures:

GE

ABB

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson

Meidensha

Hitachi

Jing-Jin Electric

Nidec

Toshiba

Synchrony

Fuji Electric

High Speed Motor Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. High Speed Motor Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. High Speed Motor Market Types:

Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Motor High Speed Motor Market Applications:

Machine Tools

Power Generation

Compressor

Other Industry

Europe occupied 37.58% of the consumption market in 2017. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, which respectively account for around 32.98% and 19.25% of the global total industry.

High speed motor is widely used Machine Tools, Power Generation, Compressor and Other industry. Machine Tools are the largest application segment of high speed motor, with 38.18% market share in 2017.

For forecast, the global high speed motor would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3-4%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of high speed motor, as for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for High Speed Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.