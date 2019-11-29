Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable are including the submarine, underground and the overhead cable.
First, for industry structure analysis, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry is concentrate. ABB, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, General Cable and LS are the main manufacture. T ABB, Nexans and NKT account for about 78.52% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable, also the leader in the whole High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable industry. Second, the production of high voltage direct current cable increases from 2470.88 KM in 2011 to 3818.21 KM in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.13%.Third, Europe occupied 90.48% of the production market in 2015. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 42.41% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 39.40% of global total.Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6-8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market by Types
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
