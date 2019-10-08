 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market 2019 Key Factors, Production, Consumption, Suppliers, Major Players

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Global “High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market” (2019-2026) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • C-EPRI Electric Power, Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)
  • HVDC Technologies Ltd (UK)
  • NKT A/S (Denmark)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
  • Prysmian Group (Italy)
  • Schneider Electric (France)
  • Sumitomo Electric industries, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
  • NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China)
  • American Superconductor Corp. (US)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Nexans SA (France)
  • General Electric Co. (US)

    • Geographical Analysis of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market:

    This report focuses on the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable in the Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

    Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Up to 500 MW
  • Between 501 mW-2,000 MW
  • Above 2,001 MW

    • By Applications:

  • HVDC component suppliers
  • Electricity/power transmission companies
  • Power grids suppliers
  • Electricity/power generating companies
  • Others

    Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable 2019 to 2026 includes: 

    • Trends in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable deal-making in the industry
    • Analysis of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable deal structure 
    • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data 
    • Access to hundreds of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable contract documents 
    • Comprehensive access to High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable records 

    TOC of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cable Market Report Includes:

    • Introduction and Market Overview
    • Industry Chain Analysis
    • Market, by Type
    • Market, by Application
    • Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)
    • Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
    • Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
    • Competitive Landscape
    • Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
    • Analysis and Forecast by Region
    • New Project Feasibility Analysis
    • Research Finding and Conclusion

