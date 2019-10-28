Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market 2019: Expected Key Development to Be Observed Market States and Outlook by 2024

Global “High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13637527

HVDC Transmission uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links. HVDC allows power transmission between unsynchronized AC transmission systems. Since the power flow through an HVDC link can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load, it can stabilize a network against disturbances due to rapid changes in power. HVDC also allows transfer of power between grid systems running at different frequencies, such as 50 Hz and 60 Hz. This improves the stability and economy of each grid, by allowing exchange of power between incompatible networks..

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Siemens

XD Group

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

Xuji Group

Hitachi

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa and many more. High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market can be Split into:

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects. By Applications, the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market can be Split into:

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission