Global Hip Protectors Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

A hip protector is a specialized form of pants or underwear containing pads (either hard or soft) along the outside of each hip/leg, designed to prevent hip fractures following a fall. They are most commonly used in elderly individuals who have a high risk of falls and hip fractures.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hip Protectors industry is not very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Hip Protectors industry. Second, the production of Hip Protectors increased from 503.17 K Items in 2011 to 630.49 K Items in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.Third, USA occupied 35.68% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Japan, which respectively have around 32.02% and 10.10% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.37% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hip Protectors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Hip Protectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.36%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Hip Protectors.

