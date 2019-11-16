Global HIV Diagnosis Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

HIV Diagnosis are used to detect the presence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), in serum, saliva, or urine. Such tests may detect antibodies, antigens, or RNA.

HIV Diagnosis are used to detect the presence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), in serum, saliva, or urine. Such tests may detect antibodies, antigens, or RNA..

HIV Diagnosis Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Becton

Dickinson

Hologic

Alere

Bio-Rad Laboratories and many more. HIV Diagnosis Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the HIV Diagnosis Market can be Split into:

Antibody Tests

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Tests

Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis

Tests for Viral Identification. By Applications, the HIV Diagnosis Market can be Split into:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Home Care Settings