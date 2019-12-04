Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Home Healthcare Equipment Market industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as “durable” medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.

The report analyzes global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Lifescan

Medtronic

A&D Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Omron Corporation

Roche

Panasonic

Yuwell

SANNUO

OSIM

Siemens

Insulet

Animas

Microlife

Phonak

William Demant

Invacare Home Healthcare Equipment Market Segmentation Market by Type

Blood Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Rehabilitation equipment

Others Market by Application

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]