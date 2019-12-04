 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

December 4, 2019

Home Healthcare Equipment

Home Healthcare Equipment market

Summary

  • Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as “durable” medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Lifescan
  • Medtronic
  • A&D Company, Limited
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Omron Corporation
  • Roche
  • Panasonic
  • Yuwell
  • SANNUO
  • OSIM
  • Siemens
  • Insulet
  • Animas
  • Microlife
  • Phonak
  • William Demant
  • Invacare

    Home Healthcare Equipment Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Blood Glucose Monitor
  • Blood Pressure Monitor
  • Rehabilitation equipment
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Diagnostics and Monitoring
  • Therapeutics
  • Care and Rehabilitation
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Home Healthcare Equipment Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

