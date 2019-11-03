Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market:

Pregnancy and fertility rapid tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinising Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Fertility rapid test kits can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males, they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on colour changing immunoassay techniques.

Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynaecological disorders, availability of decentralised diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits.

However, paradox of choice due to availability of too many options in the market, low adoption of these products in countries having inherent potential, and device related issues and controversies can impede growth of the market.

In 2019, the market size of Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits. Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Covers the Manufacturers:

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Rohto

NFI

Wondfo

Egens Biotech

Arax

Quidel

RunBio

Easy Healthcare

CIGA Healthcare

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Report Segment by Types:

Pregnancy rapid test kits

Fertility rapid test kits

Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Report Segmented by Application:

Pharmacies, drugstores, gynaecology and fertility clinics

Online sales and hypermarkets & supermarkets

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Size

2.2 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Production by Type

6.2 Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Revenue by Type

6.3 Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Home Pregnancy & Ovulation Test Kits Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14500883,TOC

