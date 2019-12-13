Global Home Textile Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibers often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibers of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibers together.

The report forecast global Home Textile market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Home Textile industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Home Textile by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Home Textile market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Home Textile according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Market Segmentation Market by Type

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Market by Application

Family Used

Commercial Used

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]