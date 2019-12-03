Global Home Textile Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Global Home Textile Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Home Textile Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile. The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia Home Textile Market by Types

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Market by Applications

Family Used

Family Used