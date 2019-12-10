 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hook and Loop Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 10, 2019

Hook & Loop

Global “Hook & Loop Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Hook & Loop market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Hook & Loop Market Are:

  • Velcro (Hook & Loop)
  • 3M
  • YKK
  • Dunlap
  • Paiho
  • Lovetex
  • HALCO
  • Krahnenï¼Gobbers
  • APLIX
  • DirecTex

  • About Hook & Loop Market:

  • Hook-and-loop fasteners,hook-and-pile fastenersortouch fasteners, consist of two components: typically, two linealfabricstrips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewnor otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily.
  • VELCROÂ® Brand was the original line ofhookandloopfasteners
  • The global Hook & Loop market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Hook & Loop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hook & Loop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Hook & Loop:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hook & Loop in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Hook & Loop Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Nylon
  • Polyester
  • Others

  • Hook & Loop Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Footwears & Apparel
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Others

  • The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Hook & Loop?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Hook & Loop Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Hook & Loop What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Hook & Loop What being the manufacturing process of Hook & Loop?
    • What will the Hook & Loop market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Hook & Loop industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Hook & Loop Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Hook & Loop Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Hook & Loop Market Size

    2.2 Hook & Loop Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Hook & Loop Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Hook & Loop Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Hook & Loop Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Hook & Loop Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Hook & Loop Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Hook & Loop Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Hook & Loop Production by Type

    6.2 Global Hook & Loop Revenue by Type

    6.3 Hook & Loop Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Hook & Loop Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

