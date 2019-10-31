Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vermeer

Ditch Witch

Herrenknecht AG

Toro

XCMG

Goodeng Machine

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

Prime Drilling

Huayuan

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Zoomlion

Lianyungang Huanghai

Terra

CHTC JOVE Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Types

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Applications

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission