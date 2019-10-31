 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Horizontal

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Horizontal Directional Drilling Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.
At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling
However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Vermeer
  • Ditch Witch
  • Herrenknecht AG
  • Toro
  • XCMG
  • Goodeng Machine
  • Dilong
  • Drillto
  • DW/TXS
  • Prime Drilling
  • Huayuan
  • TRACTO-TECHNIK
  • Zoomlion
  • Lianyungang Huanghai
  • Terra
  • CHTC JOVE

    Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Types

  • Small HDD
  • Medium HDD
  • Large HDD

    Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Applications

  • Oil and Gas
  • Telecommunication
  • Water Related
  • Electric Transmission
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    No. of Pages: – 167

