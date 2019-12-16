Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Size and Share 2019: Subdivision by, Challenges and Key Findings Forecast 2025

Global “Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Metso

Weir Group

Xylem

Flowserve

KSB

EBARA Pumps

Multotec

KETO

Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

Schurco Slurry

Milestone Engineering & Manufacturing

GloTech Corporation

Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

Excellence Pump Industry

Shijiazhuang Shifang Pump

JP Metal & Equipment

Wada Group

Hebei Tongda Pump & Valve Group

Horizontal slurry pumps are often called dry mounted because the hydraulic end and the drive unit are located outside the sump. It is the most common type of slurry pump and they are available for a wide range of head and flow conditions and material options. These types of pumps normally use standardized electrical motors and seals. In plants where there is a risk of flooding, there can be reasons for replacing a dry-mounted horizontal pump with a submersible, slurry pump.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Mining and Mineral Industry

Construction

Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

Pulp and Paper

Power Generation

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Light Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Medium Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps