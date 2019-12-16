 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Size and Share 2019: Subdivision by, Challenges and Key Findings Forecast 2025

December 16, 2019

Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Global “Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

  • Metso
  • Weir Group
  • Xylem
  • Flowserve
  • KSB
  • EBARA Pumps
  • Multotec
  • KETO
  • Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump
  • Schurco Slurry
  • Milestone Engineering & Manufacturing
  • GloTech Corporation
  • Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump
  • Excellence Pump Industry
  • Shijiazhuang Shifang Pump
  • JP Metal & Equipment
  • Wada Group
  • Hebei Tongda Pump & Valve Group
  • Hebei Delin Machinery

    Know About Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market: 

    Horizontal slurry pumps are often called dry mounted because the hydraulic end and the drive unit are located outside the sump. It is the most common type of slurry pump and they are available for a wide range of head and flow conditions and material options. These types of pumps normally use standardized electrical motors and seals. In plants where there is a risk of flooding, there can be reasons for replacing a dry-mounted horizontal pump with a submersible, slurry pump.
    The Horizontal Slurry Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Horizontal Slurry Pumps.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Mining and Mineral Industry
  • Construction
  • Metallurgy & Chemical Industry
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Power Generation
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Light Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps
  • Medium Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps
  • Heavy Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps

    Market size split by Region: – North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

    1 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Overview

    1.1 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Product Overview

    1.2 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Segment by Type

    1.3 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Size by Type

    1.3.1 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Growth by Type

    1.3.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Market Share by Type

    1.3.3 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type

    1.3.4 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Price by Type

    2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Competition by Company

    2.1 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Market Share by Company

    2.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Revenue and Share by Company

    2.3 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Price by Company

    2.4 Global Top Players Horizontal Slurry Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

    2.5 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

    2.5.1 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Concentration Rate

    2.5.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

    2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

    3 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Company Profiles and Sales Data

    3.1 Company 1

    3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

    3.1.2 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

    3.1.3 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

    3.1.4 Main Business Overview

    4 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Status and Outlook by Regions

    4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Regions

    4.1.2 North America

    4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

    4.1.4 Europe

    4.1.5 South America

    4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

    4.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Revenue by Regions

    4.2.1 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Market Share by Regions

    4.2.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2.3 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

    5 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Application/End Users

    5.1 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Segment by Application

    5.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Product Segment by Application

    5.2.1 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales by Application

    5.2.2 Global Horizontal Slurry Pumps Sales and Market Share by Application

    6 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Upstream Raw Materials

    6.1 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Key Raw Materials

    6.1.1 Key Raw Materials

    6.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

    6.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

    6.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

    6.2.1 Raw Materials

    6.2.2 Labor Cost

    6.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

    6.3 Horizontal Slurry Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

    7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    7.1 Marketing Channel

    7.1.1 Direct Marketing

    7.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    7.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

    7.2 Distributors

    7.3 Downstream Customers

    8 Research Findings and Conclusion

    Continued…

