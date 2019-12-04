Global Hospital Gas Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Hospital gas is critical to the function of hospitals and many other healthcare facilities. Hospital gas refers to a clean supply of compressed air used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to distribute medical gas. It is free of contamination and particles, has no oil or odors, and is dry to prevent water buildup in facilitys pipeline.

The classification of Hospital Gas includes oxygen, nitrous oxide, medical air and others, and the proportion of oxygen in 2016 is about 47%, and the proportion of nitrous oxide is about 27%.

Hospital Gas is widely used in hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, universities & research institutions and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. The most proportion of Hospital Gas is in hospitals & clinics, and the consumption proportion is about 66% in 2016.

The South region of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. The Middle Atlantic is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.

Market competition is intense. Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products, Linde Healthcare, TNSC (MATHESON), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

