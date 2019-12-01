Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Summary

Foil stamping, typically a commercial printing process, is the application of metallic or pigmented foil on to a solid surface by application of a heated die onto foil, making it permanently adhere to the surface below leaving the design of the die. And hot foil stamping machine is the tool we used to complete the foil stamping process. Owing to small and medium sized equipment is low-tech, and manufacturers of that are too much. In this report, we focus on precision high-tech large-scale equipment.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

BOBST

Gietz

IIJIMA MFG.

KURZ

Grafisk Maskinfabrik

Masterwork Machinery

YOCO

Zhejiang Guangya Machinery

Higher

SBL Group

Guowang Group

Ruian Zhongyin Machine Hot Foil Stamping Machine Market Segmentation Market by Type

Flat-flat Foil Stamping Machine

Round-round Foil Stamping Machine

Round-flat Foil Stamping Machine Market by Application

Food Packaging

Pharm Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]