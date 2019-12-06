 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market 2020: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Global “Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
  • Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
  • For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

  • The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

  • 3M Company
  • Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
  • DOW Chemical Company
  • Kleiberit
  • Franklin International
  • DIC Corp.
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG& Co. KGaA
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
  • Jowat Adhesives
  • Lord Corp.
  • TEX Year Fine Chemicals
  • Sika AG

    Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment by Type

  • Non-Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives
  • Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

  • Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment by Application

  • Packaging
  • Hygiene Products
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Footwear
  • Textile
  • Electronics
  • Bookbinding
  • Others

  • Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment by Regions

    • North America
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

    With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Some Points from TOC:

    Executive Summary
    1 Industry Overview of Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive
    2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
    3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive
    4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
    5 Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Regional Market Analysis
    6 Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
    7 Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
    8 Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Major Manufacturers Analysis
    9 Development Trend of Analysis of Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market
    10.1 Marketing Channel
    11 Market Dynamics
    12 Conclusion
    Continued……

