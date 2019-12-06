Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market 2020: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

Global “Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

The global Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M Company

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

DOW Chemical Company

Kleiberit

Franklin International

DIC Corp.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG& Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Jowat Adhesives

Lord Corp.

TEX Year Fine Chemicals

Sika AG

Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment by Type

Non-Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives

Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Hygiene Products

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Textile

Electronics

Bookbinding

Others