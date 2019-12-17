Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

Bayer

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

Lilly

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

The Medicines Company Anticoagulants Market Segmentation Market by Type

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others Market by Application

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]