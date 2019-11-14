Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global "HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Schlumberger

GE(Baker Hughes)

Canadian Advanced ESP

Borets

Weatherford

Novomet

Dover

National Oilwell Varco

SPI

HOSS

Summit ESP

The report provides a basic overview of the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

Under 100 HP

100-600 HP

Above 600 HP HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Applications:

Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas

The global consumption of HPS products rises up from 2301 units in 2011 to 2676 units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.08%. At the same time, the revenue of world HPS sales market has a leap from 389.45 million dollar to 427.44 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the HPS products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Although sales of HPS products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the HPS field hastily.

The worldwide market for HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.