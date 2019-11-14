 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps)

Global “HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Schlumberger
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • Canadian Advanced ESP
  • Borets
  • Weatherford
  • Novomet
  • Dover
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • SPI
  • HOSS
  • Summit ESP

  • The report provides a basic overview of the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Types:

  • Under 100 HP
  • 100-600 HP
  • Above 600 HP

    HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Oil & Natural Gas
  • Mining

    Finally, the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global consumption of HPS products rises up from 2301 units in 2011 to 2676 units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.08%. At the same time, the revenue of world HPS sales market has a leap from 389.45 million dollar to 427.44 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the HPS products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.
  • Although sales of HPS products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the HPS field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

