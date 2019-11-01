Global HTPB Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Global “HTPB Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The HTPB market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Evonik Industries

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Island Pyrochemical Industries

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

Aerocon Systems

Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs Get A Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14485128 About HTPB Market:

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers.

HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. The properties vary because HTPB is a mixture rather than a pure compound, and it is manufactured to meet customers’ specific requirements. A typical HTPB is R-45HTLO. This product consists of oligomeric units typically containing 4050 butadiene molecules bonded together, with each end of the chain terminated with a hydroxyl [OH] group:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the HTPB market and to estimate the sizes of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg, Chemical Weekly, Factiva, and other government and private websites to identify and collect information useful for the technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the HTPB market.

In 2019, the market size of HTPB is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HTPB. This report studies the global market size of HTPB, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the HTPB production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global HTPB Market Report Segment by Types:

Rocket Fuel

Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

Adhesives

Sealants

Electrical

Others Global HTPB Market Report Segmented by Application:

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics