Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

Global “Human Prothrombin Complex Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Human Prothrombin Complex market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Human Prothrombin Complex industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
Top Key Manufacturers in Human Prothrombin Complex Market:
Know About Human Prothrombin Complex Market:
Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC), also known as factor IX complex, is a medication made up of blood clotting factors II, IX, and X. Some versions also contain factor VII. It is used to treat and prevent bleeding in hemophilia B if pure factor IX is not available.The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global Human Prothrombin Complex market is valued at 1000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Human Prothrombin Complex market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Human Prothrombin Complex Market by Applications:
Human Prothrombin Complex Market by Types:
Regions covered in the Human Prothrombin Complex Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market Size
2.1.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 Human Prothrombin Complex Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Human Prothrombin Complex Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Human Prothrombin Complex Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Human Prothrombin Complex Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Product
4.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Product
4.3 Human Prothrombin Complex Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Human Prothrombin Complex by Countries
6.1.1 North America Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Human Prothrombin Complex by Product
6.3 North America Human Prothrombin Complex by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex by Product
7.3 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex by Product
9.3 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Human Prothrombin Complex Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Human Prothrombin Complex Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Human Prothrombin Complex Forecast
12.5 Europe Human Prothrombin Complex Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Human Prothrombin Complex Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Human Prothrombin Complex Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Human Prothrombin Complex Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
