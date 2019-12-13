Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Human Prothrombin Complex:

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC), also known as factor IX complex, is a medication made up of blood clotting factors II, IX, and X. Some versions also contain factor VII. It is used to treat and prevent bleeding in hemophilia B if pure factor IX is not available.

Human Prothrombin Complex Market Manufactures:

Shire

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Hualan Biological

Meheco Xinxing Pharma

500 IU/Vial

600 IU/Vial

1000 IU/Vial

Others Human Prothrombin Complex Market Applications:

Hemophilia B

Vitamin K Deficiency

The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.

Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Human Prothrombin Complex is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.