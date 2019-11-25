Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) is a medication made up of antibodies against the rabies virus. It is used to prevent rabies following exposure.
Figure Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) is rabies immunoglobulin antibody by the high price of healthy human plasma protein low temperature ethanol separation or other separation methods approved separation and purification, and by virus removal and inactivation treatment is made. Mainly used for rabies or other crazy animal bites, scratches patients passive immunization.
The classification according to the material of Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) includes ERIG, HRIG, and the proportion of HRIG in 2017is about 86.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
For ERIGs, the dosage is 40 IU per kg body weight subject to a maximum of 3000 IU. For HRIGs, the dosage is 20 IU per kg body weight subject to a maximum of 1500 IU.
Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) is widely used for the Category II Exposure and Category III Exposure, the most proportion of Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) is used for Category III Exposure, and the proportion in 2017 is about 82.6%.
China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 61.4% in 2017, because of the population. North America enjoys 4.3% market share.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market by Types
Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content of Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Segment by Type
2.3 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Consumption by Type
2.4 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Segment by Application
2.5 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Consumption by Application
3 Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) by Players
3.1 Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (IM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
No. of Pages: – 163
