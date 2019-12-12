Global Hybrid Grass Market 2020-2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Hybrid Grass

Hybrid grass or reinforced natural grass is a product created by combining natural grass with synthetic reinforcing fibres.

Hybrid grass or reinforced natural grass is a product created by combining natural grass with synthetic reinforcing fibres. It is used for stadium pitches and training pitches, used for association football, rugby, American football, golf and baseball. Reinforced natural grass can also be used for events and concerts. The synthetic fibres incorporated into the rootzone make the grass stronger and more resistant to damage.

Major companies in the Hybrid Grass industry:

Major companies which drives the Hybrid Grass industry are:

  • Shaw Sports Turf
  • Ten Cate
  • Hellas Construction
  • FieldTurf
  • SportGroup Holding
  • ACT Global Sports
  • Controlled Products
  • Sprinturf
  • CoCreation Grass
  • Domo Sports Grass
  • TurfStore
  • Global Syn-Turf, Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Challenger Industires
  • Mondo S.p.A.
  • Polytan GmbH
  • Sports Field Holdings
  • Taishan
  • ForestGrass.

    Market concentration and competition by manufacturer, with market share analysis by top manufacturers.

    Scope of Market Report:

  The worldwide market for Hybrid Grass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
  This report focuses on the Hybrid Grass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Hybrid Grass Report Segmentation:

    Hybrid Grass Market Segments by Type:

  • With PP Artificial Grass Turf
  • With PE Artificial Grass Turf
  • With Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
  • Others

    Hybrid Grass Market Segments by Application:

  • School Playground
  • Public Playground
  • Stadium

    Hybrid Grass Market Analysis by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    • United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    • Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    • China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    South America, Middle East and Africa

    • Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
    • Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    Hybrid Grass report offers forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024).

    The study includes 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Grass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hybrid Grass , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hybrid Grass in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hybrid Grass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hybrid Grass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hybrid Grass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Grass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

