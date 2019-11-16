Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Hybrid Operating Rooms Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

A hybrid operating room is an OR equipped with a large fixed imaging system that supports high-quality interventional imaging and complex open and minimally invasive surgeries.

Major market drivers are the greater demand (in developed HC systems in particular) for complex procedures and surgical approaches, Paradigm shifts in regards to operational flexibility and patient safety, etc. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of Hybrid Operating Rooms is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.

Geographically, the Hybrid Operating Rooms system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally45% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 31% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens Healthineers

Philips

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Getinge Group

Trumpf Medical

Steris PLC

Alvo Medical Hybrid Operating Rooms Market by Types

Angiography Systems

CT and MRI Scanners

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Other Components Hybrid Operating Rooms Market by Applications

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Spine Surgery

Orthopedic/Trauma Surgery

Thoracic Surgery