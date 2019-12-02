Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 â 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PanasonicÂ

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Intelligent Energy

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market by Types

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market by Applications

Stationary

Transport