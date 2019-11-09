Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

PanasonicÂ

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Intelligent Energy

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Types:

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Applications:

Stationary

Transport

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 â 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 1310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.