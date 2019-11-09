 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Global "Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • PanasonicÂ 
  • Plug Power
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Nedstack
  • Hydrogenics
  • Intelligent Energy
  • Pearl Hydrogen
  • Sunrise Power

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Types:

  • Air-cooled Type
  • Water-cooled Type

    Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Applications:

  • Stationary
  • Transport
  • Portable

    Finally, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.
  • Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 â 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.
  • The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 1310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

