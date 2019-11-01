Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Global “Hydrogen Cyanide Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Hydrogen Cyanide market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Invista

Butachimie

Evonik

INEOS

DowDuPont

Adisseo

Cyanco

Cornerstone Chemical

Sterling Chemicals

CSBP

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kuraray

Sumitomo Chemical

Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is a chemical compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous and flammable liquid that boils slightly above room temperature, at 25.6 °C.

An important driver of the hydrogen cyanide market is the demand for manufacturing of sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide, used in the mining of silver and gold. Another key driver of the hydrogen cyanide market is its increasing use in production of adiponitrile, which is the precursor to manufacture nylon 66. However, a major restraint the hydrogen cyanide market encounters is the highly toxic nature of the compound, which makes it difficult for transportation or storage.

In 2019, the market size of Hydrogen Cyanide is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrogen Cyanide. This report studies the global market size of Hydrogen Cyanide, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hydrogen Cyanide production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market Report Segment by Types:

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Liquid

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Gas Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market Report Segmented by Application:

Acetone cyanohydrin

Adiponitrile

Sodium cyanide

DL-Methionine