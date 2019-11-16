 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020 Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Hydrogen Peroxide

Summary

  • Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2), is a clear, colorless, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in water and oxygen. It is slightly denser than water, but is miscible with water in all proportions, used principally for bleaching cotton and other textiles and wood pulp, in the manufacture of other chemicals, as a rocket propellant, and for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Solutions containing more than about 8 percent hydrogen peroxide are corrosive to the skin.Hydrogen peroxide is marketed in the form of aqueous solutions. Major commercial grades are aqueous solutions containing 27.5, 35, 50, 70, or 90 percent hydrogen peroxide and small amounts of stabilizers (often tin salts and phosphates) to suppress decomposition.
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Solvay
  • Evonik
  • Arkema
  • Peroxy Chem
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Kemira
  • MGC
  • OCI Chem
  • NPL
  • Huatai Paper
  • Zhongcheng Chem
  • Jiangshan H2O2
  • Haoyuan Chem
  • Zhongneng Chem
  • Xinhua Ltd
  • Jinhe Shiye
  • HECG
  • Hengtong Chem
  • Lee & Man Chem
  • Kingboard
  • MGC-Suhua
  • SINOPEC Baling Company
  • Luxi Chem
  • Dasheng Chem
  • Longxin Chem
  • Mingshui Chem
  • Fujian Tianchen Yaolong New Material

    Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Purity 27.5%
  • Purity 35%
  • Purity 50%
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Pulp & Paper
  • Textile bleaching
  • Consumer uses
  • Chemical synthesis
  • Environmental

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Hydrogen Peroxide Market trends
    • Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Hydrogen Peroxide Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Hydrogen Peroxide Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
