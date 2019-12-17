Global Hydrogen Storage Materials Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global “Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market” gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market. growing demand for Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14489686

Summary

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

The report forecast global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) company.4 Key Companies

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segmentation Market by Application

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Market by Type

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]