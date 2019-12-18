Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Food Dehydrators

Summary

  • A food dehydrator refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.
    Key Companies

  • Excalibur
  • Nesco
  • Weston
  • LEQUIP
  • LEM
  • Open Country
  • Ronco
  • TSM Products
  • Waring
  • Salton Corp.
  • Presto
  • Tribest
  • Aroma
  • Hamilton Beach

    Food Dehydrators Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Stackable Food Dehydrators
  • Shelf Dehydrators

    Market by Application

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Food Dehydrators Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Food Dehydrators Market trends
    • Global Food Dehydrators Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Food Dehydrators Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Food Dehydrators Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Food Dehydrators Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
