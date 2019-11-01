Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.

In global market, the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A increased from 3002 MT in 2011 to 4426 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 10.19%. In 2015, the global hydrogenated bisphenol A market was led by Japan, capturing about 48.80% of global hydrogenated bisphenol A production. China was the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are concentrated in New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical, Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials and Yangzhou Baohua Chemical. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 19.81% production market share in 2015. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.In application, hydrogenated bisphenol A downstream is wide and recently hydrogenated bisphenol A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of epoxy resin and unsaturated polyester resin. Globally, the hydrogenated bisphenol A market is mainly driven by growing demand for epoxy resin which accounts for nearly 65.47% of total downstream consumption of hydrogenated bisphenol A in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness smooth growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, hydrogenated bisphenol A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A is estimated to be 8980 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

