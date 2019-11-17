Global Hydrogenated MDI Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Hydrogenated MDI is transparent liquid in normal temperature and pressure and could also be named HMDI or H12MDI for short. It can serve as a building block for the preparation of chemical products, reactive intermediates and polymers such as polyurethane dispersions (PUDs), elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Hydrogenated MDI is transparent liquid in normal temperature and pressure and could also be named HMDI or H12MDI for short. It can serve as a building block for the preparation of chemical products, reactive intermediates and polymers such as polyurethane dispersions (PUDs), elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Covestro

Evonik

Wanhua

… Hydrogenated MDI Market by Types

flooring

roofing

textiles

elastomers

optical products

adhesives

sealants Hydrogenated MDI Market by Applications

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Dispersions

Radiation Curable Urethane Acrylates