Global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

HPC catalysts are catalysts used in the hydroprocessing. Hydroprocessing is the name given to a series of chemical reactions that take place as part of oil refining, and include hydrogenation, hydrocracking and hydrotreating. Hydroprocessing is necessary to remove pollutants like sulfur, nitrogen and heavy metals from fuel oils, as well as in the process of catalytic hydrocracking, where large hydrocarbon molecules are cracked into shorter ones that can be used as fuel oils.

Hydro-processing Catalysts is a high technical barrier market with limited suppliers. Market concentration is high. The top 3 players Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle and Criterion takes a combined global market share of 62.41% in 2016. Other suppliers like Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and Sinopec takes a smaller share in the market.

Globally, production of HPC is concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. while consumption of HPC is widely spread in global market. The market in emerging countries, like China, Southeast Asia and Middle East in projected to be new growing point, while market in Europe is more modest in terms of stable light oil demand in European countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

Albemarle

Criterion

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

Johnson Matthey

Sinopec

CNPC Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market by Types

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market by Applications

Diesel Hydrotreat

Lube Oils

Naphtha

Residue Upgrading