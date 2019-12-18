Global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
HPC catalysts are catalysts used in the hydroprocessing. Hydroprocessing is the name given to a series of chemical reactions that take place as part of oil refining, and include hydrogenation, hydrocracking and hydrotreating. Hydroprocessing is necessary to remove pollutants like sulfur, nitrogen and heavy metals from fuel oils, as well as in the process of catalytic hydrocracking, where large hydrocarbon molecules are cracked into shorter ones that can be used as fuel oils.
Hydro-processing Catalysts is a high technical barrier market with limited suppliers. Market concentration is high. The top 3 players Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle and Criterion takes a combined global market share of 62.41% in 2016. Other suppliers like Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and Sinopec takes a smaller share in the market.
Globally, production of HPC is concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. while consumption of HPC is widely spread in global market. The market in emerging countries, like China, Southeast Asia and Middle East in projected to be new growing point, while market in Europe is more modest in terms of stable light oil demand in European countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)
Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market by Types
Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) (Hydro-processing Catalysts) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 137
