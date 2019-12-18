Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Hydroxy functional resins refer to resins with hydroxy group connected on the molecular chain. After reaction with crosslinking agents like Melamine, the hydroxy functional resins possess good performance of chemical resistance and physical properties, making it advantageous to be used as coating in automotive, aerospace and furniture industry, etc. The most commonly used hydroxy functional resins are hydroxyl acrylic resin and hydroxyl polyester resin. In our report, the range of statistics is for the above types.

Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of hydroxy functional resins, following by Europe and North America. In 2015, the world production of hydroxy functional resins reached 439 K MT. Leading players in hydroxy functional resins industry are BASF, Dow, Arkema, Evonik, Gellner Industrial, Allnex, Elementis, etc.Hydroxy functional resins is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. In 2015, the top four producers account for 27.56% of the market. Generally, the companies in this industry can be classified as three kinds: leading global general coating suppliers like BASF and Arkema; leading chemical suppliers with a rich portfolio of products like Dow and Evonik; Specialized coating material suppliers that produce advanced products like Gellner Industrial. Comparatively, leading chemical suppliers and general coating suppliers enjoys lower manufacture cost than other suppliers, making it more advantageous in price, while specialized coating material suppliers has close connect with direct downstream users, which makes it advantageous in customer relationship and technical level.The materials of hydroxy functional resins can be classified as monomer and hydroxyl functional groups. The commonly used monomer and hydroxyl functional groups are Methyl methacrylate, Styrene and Hydroxyethyl methacrylate. Also, in the production of hydroxy functional resins used for amino baking paint, the product is premixed with crosslinking agent and solvent when sold on the market, even though they are not real raw material. The largest consumption area of hydroxy functional resins is metallic coating, which accounted for 74.49% of world hydroxy functional resins consumption in 2015. Hydroxy functional resin has also been founded widely used for plastic coating and glass coating. Generally speaking, automotive is considered as the most important application of hydroxy functional resins in terms of terminal use.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Hydroxy Functional Resins Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hydroxy Functional Resins Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

