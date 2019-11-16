Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest Î±-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons.

USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Hydroxyacetic Acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 48.64% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 79.21% production share of the market in 2016.

Personal care accounted for the largest market with about 60.12% share of global Hydroxyacetic Acid market in 2016. With over 29.62% share in the Hydroxyacetic Acid market, household & institutional cleaning was the second largest application market in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chemours

CrossChem

Phibro

CABB

Water Chemical

Danhua Technology

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

… Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market by Types

Glycolic Acid Solution

Glycolic Acid Solid Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market by Applications

Household & Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care