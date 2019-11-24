Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global “Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13559144

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest Î±-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons..

Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Chemours

CrossChem

Phibro

CABB

Water Chemical

Danhua Technology

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical and many more. Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market can be Split into:

Glycolic Acid Solution

Glycolic Acid Solid. By Applications, the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market can be Split into:

Household & Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care