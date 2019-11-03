 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Hydroxybutyl

Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report studies the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market, Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.
The key players are BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing, Chongqing RICI. Japan Daikin also has production according to our interviews, but her production only for own use, so we do not states this player in the report.
BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.
Hubei Xinjing also supplys products to Japan Daikin Chinese plant, and she will supply to Daikin Japanese plant in the future according to our interviews.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • BASF
  • Ashland
  • Hubei Xinjing
  • Chongqing RICI

  • Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market by Types

  • Normal Product
  • Customized Product

    Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market by Applications

  • Fluroresin
  • Modifiers
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    Table of Content of Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Segment by Type

    2.3 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Consumption by Type

    2.4 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Segment by Application

    2.5 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Consumption by Application

    3 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether by Players

    3.1 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

