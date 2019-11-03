Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report studies the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market, Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.

The key players are BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing, Chongqing RICI. Japan Daikin also has production according to our interviews, but her production only for own use, so we do not states this player in the report.

BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.

Hubei Xinjing also supplys products to Japan Daikin Chinese plant, and she will supply to Daikin Japanese plant in the future according to our interviews.

BASF

Ashland

Hubei Xinjing

Chongqing RICI

… Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market by Types

Normal Product

Customized Product Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market by Applications

Fluroresin

Modifiers