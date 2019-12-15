Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) market size.

About Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS):

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is a white (colorless) powder with good fluidity. It has good water solubility, when in an aqueous solution is transparent and colorless with good stability. This product finds application in a variety of industries including adhesives, coating or organic liquids for building materials.

Top Key Players of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market:

Ingredion

AGRANA

AVEBE

EMSLAND

Yiteng New Material

YouFu Chemical

Guangda

Gomez Chemical

Major Types covered in the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market report are:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Major Applications covered in the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market report are:

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Construction Industry

Others Scope of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market:

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE and EMSLAND. At present, AVEBE is the world leader, holding 17.56% sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 37.50% of global consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Industry. Construction Industry accounts for nearly 82.33% of total downstream consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

The worldwide market for Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.