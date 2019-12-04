Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a combination of spectroscopy and imaging, so it is often also called imaging spectroscopy. Hyperspectral imaging is a technique that adds a colorful third dimension to a reflected image that contains the targets spectral data, and processing it across the electromagnetic spectrum with a goal of obtaining the spectrum for each pixel in the image. The hyperspectral imaging system general includes hyperspectral imager, camera, light source, data software, and computer, etc.In this report, we focus on the hyperspectral imaging devices, such as hyperspectral imagers, handheld hyperspectral imagers, visible/near infrared (VIS/NIR) staring hyperspectral imagers, shortwave infrared staring hyperspectral imagers, and airborne/ground shortwave infrared etc.At present, in developed countries, the hyperspectral imaging industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

Chinaâs hyperspectral imaging industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the hyperspectral imaging product. Most of hyperspectral imaging products are still relying on import.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Hyperspectral Imaging Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Headwall Photonics

Resonon

Specim Spectral Imaging

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning(NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix Hyperspectral Imaging Market by Types

Point scanning

Line scanning

Wavelength scanning

Time scanning

Others (Rotary scanning

Mirror scanning

etc.) Hyperspectral Imaging Market by Applications

Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR)

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others (UV-Vis

FT-IR

Combined technology